Man shot in Cranston now charged with breaking into home, attacking residents

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged an alleged burglar who was shot by a Pontiac Avenue homeowner last week after he cut the home’s power and waited next to the fuse box to attack the homeowner.

Brendan H. Anderson, 36, of Cranston, is charged with burglary, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

About 3 a.m. on June 27, the home’s two residents heard a sound and realized the power was out. They went to the basement to check the circuit breakers and one of the residents armed himself with a handgun, in case the sound was an intruder.

Anderson, wearing a mask and armed with pepper spray, was there waiting for them, according to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano. He sprayed the two residents in the face, leading to the assault charge.

The resident who had a handgun fired and the bullet hit Anderson in the shoulder.

When police and rescue crews were called, Anderson was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is still being treated for injuries. The resident who fired the gunshot hasn’t been criminally charged.

Pontiac Avenue was blocked off for hours while police investigated.

Police say the break-in wasn’t a random act, and the occupants of the home and Anderson knew each other.