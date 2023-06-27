WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole in Warwick Tuesday afternoon.
Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor tells 12 News the motorcyclist was riding down Main Avenue when he lost control and crashed near Spooner Avenue.
Connor said the man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries.”
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, though no other vehicle were involved.
