Man seriously injured in motorcycle late Friday night

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured after being involved in a motorcycle accident late Friday night in Coventry.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of Route 102, near the intersection Bowen Hill Road, just before 11 p.m. for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

