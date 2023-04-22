WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police say a man was seriously injured after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 A.M., officers were called to the 2400 block of Warwick Ave., near the Stop and Shop, for a report of a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, police found the operator had struck a tree, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

When officers found the victim, he was unconscious and not breathing.

The victim, only being identified as a 31-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma center with life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police believe the man hit a curb at the traffic island prior to the intersection of Warwick and Oakland Beaches Aves., then struck a second curb on Warwick Ave. before colliding with the tree and being thrown from the motorcycle.

Police also believe there was a second motorcyclist in the area at the time of the crash and are looking to speak with that person, or anyone else who may have witnessed the crash.

The accident is still under investigation, though speed appears to be a significant factor in the crash.