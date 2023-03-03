WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The man convicted of killing a jogger in Warwick City Park nearly a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Soares was found guilty earlier this year of murdering 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay.

Fay, a retired postal worker and Vietnam veteran, had gone out for a jog in the park when he was stabbed and beaten to death on May 16, 2013.

His body was found stuffed in a barrel the following day, and the murder weapons — a knife and a small sledgehammer — were located nearby.

The killing went unsolved for years until DNA evidence linked Soares to the crime. He was arrested in February 2019.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

