WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A former IT director for a Warwick metal fabrication and supply company admitted Wednesday to defrauding the business of more than $1 million, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Juan Hicks, 47, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using his purchasing powers while working for AT Wall Companies by creating false invoices and expense reports payable to himself.

Cunha said Hicks also altered credit card statements to make personal purchases appear as business expenses. In addition, Hicks issued company phones to himself and six family members through AT Wall’s wireless phone service plan.

Hicks submitted invoices using company credit cards to purchase airline and entertainment tickets for himself, family members and friends as well, according to prosecutors. Those same credit cards were also used by Hicks to make purchases are retail stores and auto repair centers.

The crimes came to light after the company started investigating a cyberattack last March, when Cunha said Hicks refused to comply as per company policy. Further investigation revealed Hicks had been committing wire fraud since 2012.

Hicks is scheduled to be sentenced in June.