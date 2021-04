WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was killed in a single-car crash on I-95 South by Exit 6 early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island State Police Lieutenant John Charbonneau.

Police were called to the scene of the crash around 3:30 a.m.

They’re still investigating the cause of the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.