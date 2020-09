WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Rescue crews were called to a wooded area in West Greenwich Thursday morning.

Crews responded to an area near Burnt Sawmill Road around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a man who fell from a high point in the woods.

12 News learned the man had been on a tree stand, which is used by hunters.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.