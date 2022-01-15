Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police ends peacefully

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in police custody after an hours-long standoff ends peacefully in Warwick.
Police said around 6 p.m. Friday, they were call to a home on Blade St. after a woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into the residence and was causing damage.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Chandronnet, of East Providence, alone inside the apartment.
SWAT and negotiation teams were called to the scene after Chandronnet allegedly refused to exit the home.
After about four hours, the Warwick Police SWAT team were able to enter the residence and arrest Chandronnet without incident.
He is being held on several domestic violence charges.
No injuries were reported.