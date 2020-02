WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night after fire officials said he crashed his car into an embankment off of I-95 South.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News the man was driving on I-95 South near Route 37 when he suffered a medical emergency.

A woman and child were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Fire officials said both suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by Rhode Island State Police.