WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 77-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Warwick Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to Centerville Road around 8:30 p.m. and found the man lying in the road unconscious, suffering from significant injuries.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identification is being withheld until the family is notified.

The initial investigation showed the man had tried to cross the road in an area with no crosswalks and limited street lighting when he was hit, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, immediately stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Police said the driver was not under the influence and speed was not a factor.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4200.