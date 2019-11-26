Man hit by police cruiser crossing West Shore Road

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick confirmed a cruiser going westbound on West Shore Road hit a man crossing at a location without a crosswalk about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers swarmed the area of West Shore Road near Sunny Cove Drive overnight to investigate, including accident reconstruction teams. The cruiser alleged to be involved was towed away from the scene.

A man’s white sneaker and other articles of clothing were laying on the ground in the area after police said the man was taken to the hospital. There was no word on his condition as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police expect to release more information later this morning.

Rhode Island State Police troopers were called in to assist in the investigation.