Man gets 40 years in prison for producing, possessing child porn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who prosecutors say repeatedly recorded himself raping an unconscious child was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of probation.

Jordan Monroe, 54, has been in federal custody since Rhode Island State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted a search of his Warwick home on May 12, 2016.

Investigators found “one of the largest collections of child pornography ever seized by law enforcement in Rhode Island,” according to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman, which consisted of more than 36,000 images and 960 videos.

Weisman’s office said the videos included at least 19 incidents of child rape taking place over a span of approximately three years.

In addition, Monroe had in his possession a manifesto titled “How to Practice Child Love,” created to teach pedophiles how to find, isolate, molest, and rape children and not get caught, according to Weisman’s office.