Man gets 30 years in prison for killing girlfriend’s son

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s son.

Charles Gangi, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in Providence County Superior Court on Monday, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday.

Superior Court Justice Maureen Keough handed Gangi a 60-year sentence with 30 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and the balance suspended with probation.

Gangi admitted to shooting 41-year-old Paul Zois five times with a revolver during an argument in December in their home.