Man gets 30 years in prison for killing girlfriend’s son

West Bay

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A 74-year-old Rhode Island man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s son.

Charles Gangi, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in Providence County Superior Court on Monday, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday.

Superior Court Justice Maureen Keough handed Gangi a 60-year sentence with 30 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and the balance suspended with probation.

Gangi admitted to shooting 41-year-old Paul Zois five times with a revolver during an argument in December in their home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community