Man gets 11 years for driving teen to Rhode Island for sex

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 45-year-old man will serve more than 11 years behind bars for driving a teenage girl from Michigan to his home in Rhode Island so they could have sex, according to acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus.

Charles Morancey had previously pleaded guilty to traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Morancey, according to authorities, met the 15-year-old girl online in 2019 and plotted to help her run away.

He then drove her to Rhode Island and had sexual contact with her multiple times. Morancey was arrested after authorities traced the girl back to his home in Warwick.