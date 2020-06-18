Man dies after boat capsizes off Warwick coast

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man died Tuesday after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Warwick, according to Warwick police.

He and another man were fishing in a small, flat-bottom boat roughly 100 yards from Pettis Marina when one of the men lost his balance, fell and grabbed the side of the vessel, causing it to turn over and sending the second man into the water, police said.

Several boaters in the area came over to assist, according to police, but only one man was rescued and the boat was towed ashore.

Police said the other man was seen swimming toward shore, but was no longer swimming once he was pulled from the water. First responders performed CPR then transported the man to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The men have not been identified. Police said the R.I. Department of Environmental Management is handling the investigation.