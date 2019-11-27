Man crashes into state trooper’s cruiser on I-95, charged with DUI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man has been charged with DUI after crashing his car into a state trooper’s cruiser Tuesday night.

Rhode Island State Police Col. James Manni said Ryan Draine, 29, was drunk when he crashed into the cruiser, which was parked in the breakdown lane.

Manni said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop and was not inside the cruiser when it was hit.

In fact, Manni said the cruiser actually prevented the trooper from being hit by Draine’s vehicle.

“If the cruiser veered off away from the trooper — I’m convinced that, if that cruiser was not there… it would have been a very serious accident,” Manni said.

Draine has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs (first offense) and refusal to submit a chemical test.