WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man convicted of causing a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman in West Warwick more than three years ago will spend the next seven years behind bars, according to authorities.

Keith Jensen, 30, was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.

Police said six people were transported to the hospital following the crash, including 80-year-old Ferial Alrifel, who later died from her injuries.

Jensen was arrested two months after the crash and also charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

The judge overseeing Jensen’s bench trial dismissed the DUI charge and sentenced him to 10 years at the ACI with seven to serve and the remainder on supervised release.