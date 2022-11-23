COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Coventry Town Hall was evacuated Wednesday after a man allegedly made verbal threats there.

Police arrested Gilbert Dion, 81, and charged him with threatening to place a bomb in a public building.

Dion, of Coventry, did not have bomb paraphernalia on his person at the time of his arrest, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to Town Manager Benjamin Marchant. Dion will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The town hall closed early Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.