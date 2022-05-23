WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in two cities are charging the same suspect with robbing banks in the past few days.

William Archer, 59, of Providence, was arrested Saturday on a second-degree robbery charge after a bank was held up in the city, Warwick police said Monday.

Warwick police then questioned Archer about a robbery Friday at the Harbor One Bank on Warwick Avenue.

Archer implicated himself in the Warwick robbery, according to police, who will now be filing a second-degree robbery charge against him.

Another Harbor One Bank branch on Post Road in Warwick was robbed earlier this month, and police said they captured the suspect just hours later.