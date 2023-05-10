COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two men charged with killing a pregnant woman and dumping her body in an icy Coventry pond is set to face a judge Wednesday.

Leila Duarte Da Luz

Gary Gromkiewicz, 35, of Lincoln, will be arraigned on charges of murder and conspiracy.

The woman, 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz, was found by an angler at Carbuncle Pond in December. She was identified nearly a week later thanks to a missing persons report filed out of Brockton.

Gromkiewicz was determined to be the father of Da Luz’s unborn baby, according to detectives.

At the time of Da Luz’s death, detectives said Gromkiewicz was on probation from a 2015 assault.

Rhode Island State Police say they executed 53 search warrants and interviewed several witnesses throughout the investigation.

Michael Lambert, 46, of Pawtucket, was also charged with murder and conspiracy. He is being held at the ACI for violating his parole from a 1995 murder conviction.

(Courtesy: Rhode Island State Police)