WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man is facing driving under the influence charges after crashing through a fence and into a Warwick home on Wednesday.

Police say Alexander Gutierrez was driving a van on Elmwood Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. when he left the roadway, struck a curb, went through a fence, hit an unoccupied car, and then crashed into the chimney of a home.

Gutierrez was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is now facing charges of driving under the influence (BAC unknown), reckless driving and resisting lawful arrest.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.