WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is facing charges after police said he crashed through a fence and hit a house over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Church Avenue. The driver tried to run off, according to police, and allegedly threatened neighbors with a rock as they chased him down.

No injuries were reported.

Terry Dipetrillo, 27, was arrested without incident once officers arrived.

He’s charged with DUI of liquor (BAC unknown) and disorderly conduct. He was also cited for refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit to a chemical test, leaving the lane of travel, leaving the scene of an accident, damage to highway fixtures, operating a motor vehicle with a canceled registration and no insurance.