Driver charged 2 months after deadly West Warwick crash

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man has been charged with driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of a West Warwick woman back in May.

Keith R. Jensen, 27, was arrested Thursday morning and later arraigned on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in death.

The two-car crash took place on Providence Street in West Warwick on the night of May 25. According to police, six people were taken to the hospital and one of them, 80-year-old Ferial Alrifel, died from her injuries.

Police said Jensen’s arrest was the result of an extensive investigation that also involved R.I. State Police, the R.I. Department of Health, and the attorney general’s office.

Jensen’s bail was set at $10,000 with surety but he will also be presented as a superior court violator Thursday afternoon, according to police. A felony screening was scheduled for Oct. 7.