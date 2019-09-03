Man charged with driving drunk as child slept in back seat

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Coventry arrested a man who they say was driving while under the influence with a child asleep in the back seat.

A patrol officer stopped Richard Roderick near the entrance to Mapleroot Village on Nooseneck Hill Road around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Coventry police.

Police said Roderick had been driving erratically and later failed a series of field sobriety tests.

Roderick, 36, was charged with DUI, refusal to submit a chemical test, and driving with a suspended license. He was ordered held as a bail violator and will serve a three-month sentence at the ACI, according to police.