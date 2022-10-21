CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.

Adam Corbin, 35, is charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, eluding police, and reckless driving.

Police said Corbin, who was wearing a ski mask, drove a dark-colored minivan to the drive-up ATM at the Citizens Bank on Atwood Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

He was able to pry open the machine, but no money was stolen, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said Corbin drove off at a high rate of speed, veered onto the bike path, and eventually got on Dyer Avenue and hit a marked police cruiser.

The officer inside the cruiser was not injured, police said.

Corbin abandoned the van on Franklin Avenue and ran off toward Providence. Officers searched the area with a K-9 team, but were unable to locate him.

Police learned the van was registered to Corbin, who was found to have a lengthy arrest record which includes similar offenses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Georgia.

Corbin turned himself in on Thursday and confessed to the crime, according to police. He was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

He is due in court on Nov. 3.