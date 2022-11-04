PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man accused of breaking into a Cranston ATM last month was arrested for the second time Thursday.

Adam Corbin, 35, was taken into custody in the capital city after failing to appear in court on charges connected to the attempted larceny.

Corbin is accused of prying open the drive-up ATM at the Citizens Bank on Atwood Avenue back in October.

While he did damage the machine, Corbin didn’t steal any money, according to police.

Police said Corbin later turned himself in and confessed to the crime. He was charged with attempted larceny, malicious injury to property, eluding police and reckless driving.

Corbin was initially released on personal recognizance, but was apprehended on a bench warrant after failing to appear in court on Wednesday.

Corbin was arraigned Friday, where a judge granted him $5,000 surety bail. He’s due back in court on Dec. 5.