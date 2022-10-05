CRANSTON R.I. (WPRI) — The man who police say caused a three-car crash that injured four people last month turned himself in Tuesday.

Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury. He was also cited for several traffic violations including speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said they discovered Krawczyk was driving his Jeep 83 mph less than a second before he crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection of Woodridge Road and Reservoir Avenue.

The crash caused the truck to go airborne and land on top of a third vehicle at the stop light, according to police. The bed of the truck was ripped off and landed some 50 feet away.

Krawczyk was arraigned in court and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 12.