WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the arm in West Warwick over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to Capron Street Saturday morning after a woman fled to a neighbor’s house after she said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Jason Jackvony.

Jackvony then allegedly broke into the neighbor’s home and continued assaulting her as well as the two other people who lived in the home, according to police.

Police say they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and she was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was still hospitalized on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Jackvony was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with Deadly Weapon in Dwelling with intent to commit Murder

Domestic Sexual Assault 1st Degree

Discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence

Breaking and Entering

Domestic Refusal to Relinquish Telephone

Delivery, Possession w/ Intent (Marijuana)

Possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation

Possession of Large Capacity Magazines (18 counts)

Simple Assault (3 counts)

He was arraigned Sunday by a bail commissioner and was held without bail at the ACI. He has also been issued a no-contact order.

He is due to appear in Third District Court Monday morning.