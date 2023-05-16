CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Cranston man Tuesday after detectives discovered more than a dozen illegal gun components in his apartment.

Detectives searched 33-year-old Nolbertico Caba’s Western Hills Lane apartment as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Rhode Island State Police.

(Courtesy: RI State Police)

Police said the detectives found 18 completed “sear switches” and an assortment of unassembled sear switch components.

Sear switches are small devices, typically made using a 3D printer, that can transform a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun, according to police.

Detectives also found 532 grams of xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that has made its way into the state’s drug supply, and 103 grams of synthetic cathinones, which are more commonly referred to as “bath salts,” in Caba’s apartment.

Caba has been charged with possession with intent to deliver xylazine and synthetic cathinones, illegally modifying semi-automatic weapons and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was ordered held without bail.