Gen. Baccus resigns as head of troubled RI Veterans Home
Man caught on camera stealing packages from Cranston apartment complex

Courtesy Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing numerous packages from the lobby of a Cranston apartment complex.

Cranston Police said the man entered the lobby of the Narragansett Boulevard apartment complex on Jan. 7 and filled a duffel bag full of packages that were delivered to the residents who lived there.

The man was then seen leaving on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211 or Detective John Ryan at (401) 477-5066.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

