CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the man caught on camera kicking in the door of a Cranston man’s home.

Police said the home invasion occurred on Doric Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

The resident, described by police as an elderly male, was home when the man brazenly kicked in his door.

Police said the suspect took off after he was confronted by the resident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Detective Robert Santagata at (401) 477-5169.