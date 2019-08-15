Man arrested in sexual assault on Coventry bike path

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man was arrested on charges he sexually assaulting a woman on the bike path.

A woman called police after 9 a.m. She told police she was on the bike path when a man approached her and grabbed her breast. She told officers the suspect then took off, walking east toward West Warwick.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect at the time.

Police said officers were able to obtain surveillance video around 11 a.m. of a person matching the suspect’s description walking on the bike path into West Warwick. Coventry and West Warwick police searched the area again and, after a short foot chase, arrested the suspect, identified as Gary Arnold Jr.

Arnold, who police said has a significant criminal history, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. He is expected to be arraigned at Kent County District Court.