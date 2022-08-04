CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say they have arrested a man in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting.

Michael McCombs, 33, of Cranston, was taken into custody just after midnight and charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police say a man, who has not been identified, was first stabbed in Providence on Pocasset Avenue. He then ran about 30 feet over the city line into Cranston where he was shot outside of a Dyer Avenue convenience store.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, though the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say they believe McCombs and the victim knew each other.

McCombs is expected to be arraigned later Thursday morning.