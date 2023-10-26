WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers arrested a man who took off running from a traffic stop near the Warwick Mall Wednesday evening.

Police said officers spotted the man, who has not been identified, driving recklessly on Bald Hill Road and attempted to pull him over.

The driver pulled into the mall parking lot and turned his car off, but got out of the car and started running.

Police said the man was tracked by K9s and taken into custody behind the nearby Apple Cinemas. He has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.