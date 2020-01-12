Man arrested for having loaded gun, tear gas grenades

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have arrested a man for possession of a loaded hand gun and two tear gas grenades.

According to Col. Michael Winquist, just after 10 p.m. Saturday, police were tipped with information that a person with a handgun was about to enter a location in Cranston.

Officers monitored the area of First Ave. in the Elmwood section of the city and notice a black Cadillac on the street. The vehicle was running at the time with both a man and woman inside. They watched as the man exited the vehicle, opened the back passenger door and go inside, then exit and go back into the drivers seat.

Officers then approached the man, later identified as Damion Oneill, 24, of Manchester, Ohio, and searched the vehicle. Police found a loaded High Point .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside and seized it. Officers also found two CN gas grenades, known as tear gas, in the trunk. The grenades were removed with help from the R.I. Bomb Squad Technicians.

Oneill was arrested and is being charged with permit required to carry a pistol. The woman in the car was released as no charges have been filed against her at this time.