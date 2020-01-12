Man arrested for firing BB gun at neighbor

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested for shooting a BB gun several times at his neighbor.

Investigators say just after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, they received a call from a woman who said she was shot atwith either a BB or a small caliber bullet while outside of her home on Fenner St.

The victim said she was cleaning in her back yard when she heard a couple of pops that didn’t sound familiar.

As she continued cleaning, she then heard another pop and noticed something come near her face and hit the glass on the screen door and bounced off.

When she looked around, she saw a muzzle of a rifle coming from a window of an apartment complex next door.

When officers respond to the complex, they spoke with the person, identified as Ismael Rodriguez, 24, in the apartment where the shots were coming from. They searched the apartment and found BB gun rifle and a box of ammo.

Rodriguez told police he was target shooting at the time when the victim reported being fired at. He was arrested and charged with felony assault/use device similar to firearm and vandalism.

He was arraigned and released by a Justice of the Peace and is due back in court in February.