Police: Man who hit Cranston officer’s cruiser charged with DUI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing into a Cranston officer’s cruiser.

The patrolling officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Park and Elmwood Avenues around 12:30 a.m. when his cruiser was suddenly rear-ended, according to the Cranston Police Department.

Police said no one was seriously injured. When the officer spoke to the man who hit him – identified as Clay Sinatra – police said he was impaired.

The officer also found an open bottle of vodka on the floor of Sinatra’s car, according to police.

Police said Sinatra failed a series of field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test.

Sinatra, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI. He is also facing traffic citations for refusing to submit to a breath/chemical test and presence of alcoholic beverages while operating or riding in motor vehicles.

Col. Michael Winquist said this is the second time in the past three months a marked police vehicle was hit by an impaired driver.

“There is simply no excuse to drive impaired, and if caught, you will be arrested,” he said.