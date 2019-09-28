Police: Man who hit Cranston officer’s cruiser charged with DUI

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man is facing a DUI charge after allegedly crashing into a Cranston officer’s cruiser.

The patrolling officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Park and Elmwood Avenues around 12:30 a.m. when his cruiser was suddenly rear-ended, according to the Cranston Police Department.

Police said no one was seriously injured. When the officer spoke to the man who hit him – identified as Clay Sinatra – police said he was impaired.

The officer also found an open bottle of vodka on the floor of Sinatra’s car, according to police.

Police said Sinatra failed a series of field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer test.

Sinatra, 24, was arrested and charged with DUI. He is also facing traffic citations for refusing to submit to a breath/chemical test and presence of alcoholic beverages while operating or riding in motor vehicles.

Col. Michael Winquist said this is the second time in the past three months a marked police vehicle was hit by an impaired driver.

“There is simply no excuse to drive impaired, and if caught, you will be arrested,” he said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams