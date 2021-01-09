Man arrested after multi-vehicle crash on RI, Conn border

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people were injured in a multi-car crash in Foster near the Connecticut state line Friday evening.

The crash occurred on Route 6 near the intersection Cucumber Hill Rd. around 6:45 p.m.

Investigators say a truck driven by Steven Casey, 43, of Mansfield, Conn. was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, when he stuck the back of a Toyota Camry stopped in the left lane, waiting to turn onto Cucumber Hill Rd.

The impact of the crash caused that vehicle to go across the lane of traffic and hit another truck in its passenger side. Casey’s vehicle continued on Route 6 at a low rate of speed and struck the rear end of a tractor trailer.

The front passenger of the Camry suffered serious/life-threatening injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Conn. before being Life Flighted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The diver of the other truck and tractor trailer were not injured.

After being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, Casey was arrested and charged with Driving to Endanger-Serious Bodily Injury and Driving to Endanger-Physical Injury.

Casey was taken to State Police Headquarters where he went before a Justice of the Peace as a probation violator on a previous charges of Assault With Intent to Commit Burglary.

He was then transported to the ACI in Cranston.

The incident remains under investigation.