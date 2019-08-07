Man arrested after missing Michigan teen found in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Warwick man in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan teen.

Detectives in Warwick received information Tuesday from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about a missing 15-year-old Michigan girl who police had reason to believe was in Rhode Island.

Police later found the teen – who had been missing since Friday – at a Warwick home.

Charles Morancey, 43, of Warwick, was later arrested and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is also being held as a fugitive from justice out of Michigan.