Man arrested after missing Michigan teen found in Warwick

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Warwick man in connection with the disappearance of a Michigan teen.

Detectives in Warwick received information Tuesday from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about a missing 15-year-old Michigan girl who police had reason to believe was in Rhode Island.

Police later found the teen – who had been missing since Friday – at a Warwick home.

Charles Morancey, 43, of Warwick, was later arrested and charged with four counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is also being held as a fugitive from justice out of Michigan.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams