Man arrested after attempting to break into Coventry home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A would-be thief was caught by the owner of the home he was trying to break into Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Lorenzo MacMullen, 23, of Coventry, was trying to break into a home on Dexter Street when the owner found him trying to enter his home.

The homeowner called police, who arrested MacMullen in the driveway. No items were stolen during the attempted break-in.

MacMullen is charged with breaking and entering into a dwelling of a person over 60 years old. He was arraigned Thursday and was ordered held as a probation violator.

Police said MacMullen was arrested in November 2017 for carrying a pistol without a permit. At the time, police said he received a 5-year sentence but was released from prison after serving four months at the ACI.