Live Now
12 on 12: A Digital Original-The Cold Case Cards: All In
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at 10

Man arrested after attempting to break into Coventry home

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department)

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A would-be thief was caught by the owner of the home he was trying to break into Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Lorenzo MacMullen, 23, of Coventry, was trying to break into a home on Dexter Street when the owner found him trying to enter his home.

The homeowner called police, who arrested MacMullen in the driveway. No items were stolen during the attempted break-in.

Coventry Man Arrested after Break-In on Dexter Street Lorenzo MacMullen, 23 years old, of 86 Lakeside Drive, Coventry,…

Posted by Coventry Police Department, RI on Thursday, July 25, 2019

MacMullen is charged with breaking and entering into a dwelling of a person over 60 years old. He was arraigned Thursday and was ordered held as a probation violator.

Police said MacMullen was arrested in November 2017 for carrying a pistol without a permit. At the time, police said he received a 5-year sentence but was released from prison after serving four months at the ACI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams