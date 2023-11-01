CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man accused of accidentally shooting his 4-year-old son in the head faced a judge on Wednesday.

Michael Jones, 33, was arraigned on felony charges of assault with a handgun, assault on the body of a juvenile, and possession of a handgun after being convicted of a violent crime.

He was ordered held without bail and is due in court again next week.

Police on Tuesday were called to a Queen Street home and found Jones holding his son in his arms. The boy was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was still in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe Jones was handling a 9mm handgun when it fired and the bullet went through the wall, hitting his son.

Since Jones was convicted of felony assault last year and received a two-year suspended sentence, he was not allowed to have a firearm, according to police.