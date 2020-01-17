Man accused of obstructing search for missing Cranston girl

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man appeared in court Friday on a charge connected to the brief disappearance of a 10-year-old girl from Cranston.

Aaron Reed, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty. Police say he provided detectives with false information as they searched for the missing girl.

Police believe the girl ran away from home on Tuesday. After learning she may have contacted Reed, Central Falls officers went to his home. Reed reportedly told them he had no idea where the girl was and she wasn’t found in officers’ subsequent search of the home.

Cranston detectives later contacted Reed and he again said he had no knowledge of the girl’s whereabouts, according to police.

The girl was found on Wednesday walking with a woman in the area of Oaklawn Avenue. Police said she appeared to be in good health but was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

The woman identified herself as Reed’s girlfriend, according to police, and she also said the girl was hiding under a bed in Reed’s home while he spoke with investigators.

“Every second that goes by is filled with extreme worry, anguish and the unknown by loved ones. This is a stark reminder to anyone who has critical information and misleads the police in the search of a missing person that you will be charged,” Cranston Police Chief Michal Winquist said. “This investigation could have been ended much sooner if Mr. Reed didn’t lie and provide false information to investigators, as a result he is being charged appropriately.”

Police said Reed later admitted to lying because he’s a registered sex offender.

The relationship between Reed and the girl is unclear at this time but police said he referred to her as his daughter when speaking to detectives.

No further charges are pending against Reed at this time, according to police. He’s being held as a probation violator for a previous assault charge and he’s due back in court on Jan. 30.

Central Falls police are also investigating Reed and plan to charge him with failure to register as a sex offender and knowingly residing within 300 feet of a school.