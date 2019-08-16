Man accused of inappropriately touching woman on bike path due in court

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man charged with sexually assaulting a woman is expected to face a judge on Friday.

Police allege Gary Arnold Jr., 30, approached the victim and grabbed her breast while she was walking on the Coventry Greenway path around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The woman told police the suspect then walked off, heading east toward West Warwick. Responding officers were unable to find him but they obtained surveillance video which showed a man matching the suspect’s description walking on the bike path into West Warwick around 11 a.m.

Coventry and West Warwick police canvassed the area and after a short foot chase took Arnold into custody.

People who use the bike path daily told Eyewitness News the alleged incident put safety at the top of their minds.

“I think about that all the time, especially as a woman,” Amanda Bellone of Coventry said. “You’re always worried about someone bigger and stronger overpowering you, so I try to take precautions. I don’t take my money, I don’t wear my jewelry when I run.”

Tom Jemo said he also takes steps to make sure he’s prepared, just in case.

“I usually take Mace with me, or my watch now has a safety feature so if I’m in trouble, I can alert my emergency contacts,” he said.

Arnold has a significant criminal history, according to police.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Kent County District Court on charges of second-degree sexual assault, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct.