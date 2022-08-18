WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is facing charges after he allegedly went after radio talk show host John DePetro with a lawnmower, according to police.

Mark Perkins, 62, was arrested after a confrontation outside his Staples Avenue home on Wednesday.

Police said they were called around 7 p.m. to the home, which was searched earlier this year in connection with the disappearance of Charlotte Lester.

DePetro and a woman told police they were live-streaming an episode of his show across the street. Based on witness statements and the live-streamed video, police said DePetro asked Perkins various questions that apparently agitated him.

Perkins, who was in the front yard and wearing an orange ski mask over his head, began playing loud music, started up a lawnmower and “aggressively pushed it towards DePetro, at which point the livestream video abruptly ends,” according to police.

DePetro alleges he was then repeatedly punched and kicked by Perkins, who said he would “kill him” before taking his phone and going back inside his home, police said.

DePetro told police his video-recording equipment was damaged and he was injured, but got medical treatment on his own.

The woman reported that the lawnmower hit her foot, however, she was not hurt and didn’t wish to press charges, according to police.

Perkins was placed under arrest and charged with assault with intent to commit specific felonies, larceny, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

He said he didn’t know anything about DePetro’s phone, but officers later executed a search warrant and found the damaged phone, along with the orange ski mask.

The incident occurred one day after DePetro was arrested on a trespassing charge outside Perkins’ home.

Perkins is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday.