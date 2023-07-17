CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 90-year-old man was killed in a crash in Cranston Monday afternoon.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the man was driving down Atwood Avenue when he suddenly crossed the center turn lane and hit an oncoming pickup truck.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, though speed nor impairment appear to be factors, according to Winquist.