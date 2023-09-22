WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 72-year-old employee of a West Warwick doctor’s office is accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an exam in July.

Police said Altaf Hussain of West Warwick has been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Hussain was arrested at another doctor’s office in Woonsocket on Thursday, police said. He was arraigned later that day in Kent County District Court and ordered held without bail.

Police did not specify Hussain’s job title or if he had a medical license.