Main Street in East Greenwich shuts down for outdoor dining

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Main Street in East Greenwich was shut down for several hours Sunday night, allowing restaurants and shops to take their business outside.

It’s part of an effort by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce to help the area rebound following the COVID-19 shutdown and reopening restrictions.

Patrons could easily practice social distancing while dining al fresco and strolling the scenic stretch of town. The initiative will continue every Sunday, weather permitting, into the Fall.

Providence

