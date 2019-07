CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston headquarters of the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles closed early on Friday due to a partial power outage.

According to DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi, the power disruption at the Pastore Complex affected the office’s air-conditioning system.

As a result, the DMV stopped taking new customers at 10:45 a.m.

People needing to conduct business at the DMV are asked to visit one of the agency’s branch offices.