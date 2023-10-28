WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their annual recognition breakfast Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

MADD handed out honors to members of law enforcement who support their mission, which is to stop substance-impaired driving, support victims and prevent underage drinking.

Retired R.I. State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell and former Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré were both honored with lifetime achievement awards.

“It’s not always a deadly crash that changes someone’s life. Those injuries can be life altering as well,” she said.

Shannon was also presented with the “Friend of MADD” award for supporting their mission.